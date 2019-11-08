|
Terri Dawn Ball
Louisville - 61, passed away surrounded by family, November 7, 2019. She was born February 18,1958 in Huntington, WV to Donald Opie and June Rose Summers Barbour.
Survivors include her loving husband, Tony Ball; daughter, Tracy Sanborn (Martin); seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12 at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Nursing Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019