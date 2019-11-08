Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Highlands Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY
Terri Dawn Ball


1958 - 2019
Terri Dawn Ball Obituary
Terri Dawn Ball

Louisville - 61, passed away surrounded by family, November 7, 2019. She was born February 18,1958 in Huntington, WV to Donald Opie and June Rose Summers Barbour.

Survivors include her loving husband, Tony Ball; daughter, Tracy Sanborn (Martin); seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12 at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Nursing Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
