Terri Denise Silliman
Terri Denise Silliman

Louisville - Terri Denise Silliman (age 58) of Louisville, Ky passed away on July 31st, 2020 in the comfort of home, among family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Fred Cecil Schultz, and significant other Rudy Wayne Franklin. She is survived by her mother Sara A. Shultz, brothers Freddie(Miki)Schultz, Alan(Lynn) Schultz, Mike(Shellie) Shultz. Children Justin Silliman and Norma Silliman, 4 grandchildren Ireland, Pandora, Emma, and Astrid. Her Aunt Willma(Randell) Bolton. Cousin Kathy(Charles) Rosado. And many more.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
