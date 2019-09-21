|
Terri Diane Yount
Louisville - Terri Diane Yount, 61 of Louisville Kentucky passed away September 17th 2019, with her loved ones by her side. She was born to Jospeh and Claudia Hennessy in Louisville, Kentucky. Terri graduated from Westport high school In 1976.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ray Edward Yount; three children, Michael, Blake and Beth Yount; and 4 grandchildren Ava, Ashlynn, Kaylee and Jospeh Thomas! Terri is also survived by her parents, Joseph and Claudia Hennessy, as well as two sisters, Kim Hatchell and Janine Hennessy, and two brothers, Kevin Hennessy and Dan Hennessy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as cousins and many friends! Terri was preceded in death by her sister, Eva Lorraine Hennessy.
Terri was known for her infectious laugh, open heart and big smile! She was someone who you could count on at anytime. What she loved most was laughing and spending time with family! Services will be held for Terri on Friday September 27th 2019 at 12 PM at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society- Louisville, where condolences may be shared online at
www.neptunesociety.com/location/indianapolis-cremation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019