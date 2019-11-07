Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Lusk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Lynn Hovatter Lusk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri Lynn Hovatter Lusk Obituary
Terri Lynn Hovatter Lusk

Louisville - Terri Lynn Hovatter Lusk, 69, died November 3rd, 2019 at her home in Louisville Kentucky.

She is survived by her loving husband David and their children Charles (Sara Beth), Matthew, Heidi (Byron), and Nora Ellen, 5 grandchildren, and 3 sisters.

Her funeral service will be held this Saturday November 9th, at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky, 1024 Southern Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -