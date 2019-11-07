|
Terri Lynn Hovatter Lusk
Louisville - Terri Lynn Hovatter Lusk, 69, died November 3rd, 2019 at her home in Louisville Kentucky.
She is survived by her loving husband David and their children Charles (Sara Beth), Matthew, Heidi (Byron), and Nora Ellen, 5 grandchildren, and 3 sisters.
Her funeral service will be held this Saturday November 9th, at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40207. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky, 1024 Southern Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019