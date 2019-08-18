Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
Resources
Terrie Lynn Kiefer


1952 - 2019
Terrie Lynn Kiefer Obituary
Terrie Lynn Kiefer

Louisville - We lost our dear, sweet, giving, loving Terrie on Sunday August 11, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Terrie spent most of her working life caring for others; as a nanny and later for the elderly in their homes. She loved animals and rescued dogs and cats by providing a safe home and delivered strays to the most humane shelters and placement services. She loved the outdoors, cycling, exercise walking and swimming. Most of all, she loved her family and was always ready to help in any way she could. She will be missed greatly by all of us forever.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Gunter-St. James, her granddaughter, Savanah Gunter, her sister Linda Adcock (Marvin), her brother Danny Kiefer (Vicky), six nieces, seven grand nieces, ten grand nephews and a host of friends. To know Terrie was to be her friend. She was a ray of sunshine.

Her visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 between 2:00 and 6:00 pm for friends at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave., with a celebration of Terrie's life at 6:00 pm in the chapel.

Contributions in her memory can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
