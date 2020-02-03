|
Terry A. Nevitt
Louisville - passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Born in Louisville, he retired from Dean's Milk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Nevitt.
Terry is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Cindy (Deely) Nevitt; sons, Jeremy Nevitt (Tiffany) and Joey Nevitt (Leslie); mother, Sue (Scally) Nevitt; grandchildren, Joseph and Kendall Nevitt and Bodhi Nevitt; brothers, Joseph Nevitt (Reva) and Billy Nevitt (Kathy); sisters, Carolyn Russell (James), Donna Powell (Glenn), Joan Goodin (John), and Barbara Pahler (Jim); and his beloved pug, Stella.
His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Terry would have wanted donations be made to the Smile Train or Wayside Christian Mission.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020