Terry Burton
Terry Burton

Louisville - Terry Burton, 77, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

He was born on March 4, 1943 in Baxter, Kentucky to the late T.J. and Tina (Evans) Burton. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Burton and brother Larry Burton.

Terry is survived by his son, Jeff Burton (Tammy) and grandsons, Robert Cardwell and Josh Cardwell.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).

The family requests that contributions in Terry's memory be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.








Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
