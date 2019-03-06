Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
New Albany - Terry Gilstrap, 65, of New Albany, Indiana passed away Tuesday, March 05, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was a native of Salem, Indiana. Terry was a retired elementary school teacher with the East Washington School Corp. and a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Terry believed and confessed that God was his Father, Jesus was his Savior and the Holy Spirit was his Sanctifier. Preceded in death by: parents - John and Irene Gilstrap and brother - Jack Gilstrap. Survivors: husband of 31 years - Charles Corley; brothers - Arthur Gilstrap (Patti) and Donald Gilstrap; sister - Phyllis Crawford and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation: 12 - 8 pm Thursday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral: 11:30 am Friday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Interment: Crown Hill Cemetery, Salem, Indiana. Expressions: St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
