Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home
Valley, AL
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home
Valley, AL
1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Harbin Obituary
Terry Harbin

Lake Harding, AL - Mrs. Terry Harbin, age 59, of the Lake Harding Community passed away on Friday, June 7th, 2019 at the Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, TN.

Terry was born in Louisville, KY on October 26th, 1959 to Sharon Stilger Ouzts and the late, William "Bill" Ouzts.

She is survived by her husband, Mitchell Harbin; mother, Sharon Ouzts; brother, Michael (Melody) Ouzts; niece, Olivia Ouzts.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 12th, 2019 at 3:00P.M. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home in Valley, Alabama. Her family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Wednesday one hour prior to the service. A graveside for family and friends will be held at a later date at the Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Cemetery.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley directing.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019
