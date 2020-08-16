Terry Hayden
Louisville - Terry Hayden, 48, of Louisville, KY passed away on Aug. 13, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1972 in Louisville, Kentucky to Jerry and Angie (Sanders) Hayden. He is preceded in death by his Brother, Patrick Hayden, and Grandparents. Terry is survived by his, Parents, Jerry & Angie Hayden, Aunt, Connie Nevitt, Cousins, Danny Nevitt, and Brian Nevitt, Sister-In-Law, Shawn Hayden, Nephews, Tyler Hayden, and Patrick Hayden, Friends, Dorothy & Eugene Prewitt. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 6:00 pm on Saturday, at Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel. www.newcomerkentuckiana.com