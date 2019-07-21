|
Terry Herbstreith
Taylorsville - Mr. Terry Lynn Herbstreith, age 66, of Taylorsville returned to his Heavenly Father on July 19, 2019. Mr. Herbstreith was born on October 6, 1952 in Hastings, Michigan to the late Ruby Franklin. Mr. Herbstreith retired after 30 years of service with the Commonwealth of KY. He was an official of various sports for the KHSAA for 35 years. He was a maintenance supervisor for St. Gabriel Catholic Church and a teacher with the Spencer County School System. Among those that preceded him in death are his mother; and aunt and uncle, Doris and Spence Jones.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 43 years, Reita Herbstreith; children, Christopher Herbstreith (Alyson) and Theresa Pulliam (Michael); grandchildren, Ivy and William Pulliam; brother, Dwight Herbstreith (Maryann); several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at 11 am on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home Mt. Washington (Hwy. 44 East at 123 Winning Colors Dr.) with interment in Valley Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday from 3-8 pm and Tuesday from 10 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the VA Hospital. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019