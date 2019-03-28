Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Holtsclaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Holtsclaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Holtsclaw Obituary
Terry Holtsclaw

LOUISVILLE - 69, passed away March 25,2019.

He retired from G.E. after 30 years of service.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Wanda F. Holtsclaw; twin brother Jerry Holtsclaw, a grandchild Marisa.

He is survived by children Tracy Holtsclaw (Angie), Robin M. Lewis (Michael),Jason R. Holtsclaw (Tracy);grandchildren Trevor, Taylor, Wade, Mason, Emily and Shae; great grandchildren Trenton and Everley; brother Johnny and Ronnie Holtsclaw; sister Cheryl Holtsclaw Cooper.

Memorial service will be Friday at 4 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway.

Visitation will be Friday at Noon until 4 Service time.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now