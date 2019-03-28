|
Terry Holtsclaw
LOUISVILLE - 69, passed away March 25,2019.
He retired from G.E. after 30 years of service.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Wanda F. Holtsclaw; twin brother Jerry Holtsclaw, a grandchild Marisa.
He is survived by children Tracy Holtsclaw (Angie), Robin M. Lewis (Michael),Jason R. Holtsclaw (Tracy);grandchildren Trevor, Taylor, Wade, Mason, Emily and Shae; great grandchildren Trenton and Everley; brother Johnny and Ronnie Holtsclaw; sister Cheryl Holtsclaw Cooper.
Memorial service will be Friday at 4 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway.
Visitation will be Friday at Noon until 4 Service time.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019