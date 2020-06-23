Terry Lee Cummins
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lee Cummins

New Albany - Terry Cummins, 85, of New Albany, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Terry was an avid golfer, runner, traveler and fisherman. He was a school administrator in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.

Once retired, he ran marathons, traveled abroad, hiked mountains, authored/published seven books and wrote a weekly News and Tribune column.

He was born on July 15, 1934, in Pendleton County, Kentucky to the late Leland and Audrey Cummins. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vera Cummins and sister, Ann Ammerman.

Terry is survived by his daughter, Dani Cummins; son, Tim (Marilyn) Cummins; son, John Cummins; son, Paul Cummins; sister, Lisa Foreman; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Terry chose cremation. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). A Memorial Service and burial will be held Saturday, July 18, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Short Creek Baptist Church in Pendleton County, KY where Terry was born and raised.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Short Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved