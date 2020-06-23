Terry Lee Cummins
New Albany - Terry Cummins, 85, of New Albany, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Terry was an avid golfer, runner, traveler and fisherman. He was a school administrator in Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
Once retired, he ran marathons, traveled abroad, hiked mountains, authored/published seven books and wrote a weekly News and Tribune column.
He was born on July 15, 1934, in Pendleton County, Kentucky to the late Leland and Audrey Cummins. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vera Cummins and sister, Ann Ammerman.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Dani Cummins; son, Tim (Marilyn) Cummins; son, John Cummins; son, Paul Cummins; sister, Lisa Foreman; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Terry chose cremation. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). A Memorial Service and burial will be held Saturday, July 18, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Short Creek Baptist Church in Pendleton County, KY where Terry was born and raised.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718).
