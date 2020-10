Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry Lee Hazelwood



Louisville - 68, passed away October 24, 2020. He was born March 10, 1952 to Ruth Hazelwood DeBerry and the late Stanley Hazelwood, Sr. He is survived by his life partner; Cynthia Compton, 7 children, 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.



Services will be Monday, November 2nd, at G.C. Williams Funeral Home and the burial at Green Meadow Cemetery.









