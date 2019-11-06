|
|
Terry Lee Rudolph
Stafford - Terry Lee Rudolph, 77, of Stafford, Virginia, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord our Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Stafford, Virginia.
Terry was born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 18, 1942 to Fred and Julia Rudolph. He graduated from Durrett High School in the first graduating class of 1960. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Chemistry from the University of Louisville in 1964 and with a PhD in Chemistry in 1968.
Terry worked for DuPont in Louisville as a research chemist before joining the FBI as a special agent in 1972. He retired from the FBI as a special agent in 1996 with 24 years of service. He served as an investigator, forensic scientist and an instructor at the FBI Academy in Quantico.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Eileen Marshall Rudolph, also of Louisville. She was also a Durrett High School and a University of Louisville graduate and a teacher in the Jefferson County School system. She passed away in 2013.
Terry is survived by his three children, Heidi Fitzgerald (Joseph) of Suffield, Connecticut, Greta Kratowicz (Jeffrey) of Stafford, Virginia and Eric Rudolph of Stafford, Virginia. Terry and Eileen had five grandchildren, Connor and Brendan Fitzgerald and Owen, Danielle, and Michael Kratowicz. He is also survived by two sisters, Trudy Lintelman and Debbie Chervenak, both of Louisville.
Terry was a born again Christian and attended Mount Ararat Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 25 years.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 on Friday, November 8that the Covenant Funeral Service at 1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, Virginia 22554
The funeral will be held at 12:00 on Saturday November 9th with burial to follow at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church 1112 Garrisonville Road Stafford, Virginia 22556.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019