Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Terry Waddle


1944 - 2020
Terry Waddle Obituary
Terry Waddle

Shepherdsville - Age 75, of Shepherdsville, died April 16, 2020 at his home. He was born June 12, 1944 in Rockcastle County to the late Arthur and Candance (Mink) Waddle. Terry leaves to cherish her memory his wife, Sylvia (Holcomb); son Kevin (Rachel); and two grandchildren- Macy and Carson. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry Waddle (Deniece); and his brother-in-law, Dale Holcomb (Pamela). Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Travis and Kathleen Waddle; grandparents, Fortner and Elizabeth Mink and Doc and Lettie Waddle. Terry was a member of First Baptist Church of Mount Washington, the Louisville Scottish Rite, and the Shepherdsville Masonic Lodge.

www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
