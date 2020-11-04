1/1
Terry William McWhorter
Terry William McWhorter

Louisville - 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

He was a retired machinist at Sypris Technologies, a member of Cravens Athletic Club and Sons of the American Legion.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Joyce McWhorter; sister, Donna Everett and brother-in-law, Gary Eadens.

He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Clark; brothers, Mike (Alicia), Mark (Nancy), Marty (Dana), Todd (Karen) and Scott (Kristy) McWhorter; sisters, Debbie (Joe) Baker and Sherry Eadens; former wife, Donna Allen and grandchildren, Brayden and Maddison.

His Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in St. Michael Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be Sunday, 1 - 8 p.m.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
NOV
9
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
