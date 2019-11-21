|
Thaddieus H. Nichols
Louisville - Thaddieus H. "Thad" Nichols, 91, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
He was a native of Grayson County, KY, a retired pharmacist for Rite-Aid in Mt. Washington where he worked over 20 years, a member of the Moose Lodge #5, and a Navy veteran. Thad graduated from the Clarkson High School in 1944. After graduation, he earned the highest mark ever made on the Navy entrance exam in the state of Kentucky at the time. He went on to graduate from the University of Kentucky School of Pharmacy. He enjoyed traveling, especially out West, golf, skating, dancing, and working on old cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Valera "Billy" Nichols, who passed when Thad was 3 years old; his aunt and uncle who raised him, "Aggie" and Lee Wortham; and his siblings, Rita King, James, Eugene, and Winston Nichols.
Thad is survived by two children, Thad Nichols and Kathy Vickery (Brack); two grandchildren, Nicholas Dudzinski and Valen Vickery; his best friend, Bonnie Netherton and her daughter, Marti.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Monday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington, with burial to follow in Clarkson Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 11 a.m. Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019