Thecla Kastensmidt Robison
Louisville - Thecla Kastensmidt Robison, 89, passed away on August 3, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1930 in Louisville to Charles F., Sr. and Leona E. Zehnder Kastensmidt. She attended St. Phillip Neri School, won a scholarship for her first year to Presentation Academy, and graduated from there in 1948. After raising her family, Thecla worked for many years at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.
Thecla is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 41 years Raymond G. Robison, Sr., her brother Charles Kastensmidt, Jr. and by her very dear friend Weller Carpenter.
Left to cherish her memory are her five children - Denise M., Raymond G., Jr. (Susan), Patrick C. (Stacy), Dorothy A., Vincent J. (Kristen); nine grandchildren - Laura Darnell (Eric), Michael Robison (Erica), Aaron Robison (Megan), Ben Robison, Zach Robison, Evan Shirley, Brian Shirley, Olivia Robison and Winston Robison; six great grandchildren - Jack, Molly, Jacob, Henry, Ada and Samuel; her brother Jack Kastensmidt; her sisters-in-law Antoinette Kastensmidt and Alice Flanigan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Brian Schulman and Dr. Rodney Kosfeld and their staff for the love and care that they had shown to Thecla.
Visitation will be at Ratterman's Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, from 2-8 pm on Tuesday, August 6.
Her Mass for Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 7 at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Thecla's memory to the Scholarship Fund at Presentation Academy and Hosparus Health of Louisville. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019