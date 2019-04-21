Services
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
(812) 246-3344
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Thelma Aldean Wright Maples Obituary
Thelma Aldean Wright Maples

Sellersburg, Indiana - Thelma Aldean "Wright" Maples went to be with her Heavenly Father on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 P.M. Until 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
