Thelma Aldean Wright Maples
Sellersburg, Indiana - Thelma Aldean "Wright" Maples went to be with her Heavenly Father on Good Friday, April 19, 2019.Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with interment to follow at Sellersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 P.M. Until 8:00 P.M. and on Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019