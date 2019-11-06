Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Thelma Caudill Obituary
Henryville, IN - Thelma Caudill, passed away at home on November 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents Sam and Hattie Aldridge, husband Charles Caudill, siblings Wilburn Aldridge, James Aldridge, Margaret Aldridge, and Grace Lee Spears, grandson Sam Caudill and great-grandson Zachary Caudill.

Left to cherish her memory is her children Carol Newmann, Paul Caudill (Mary), Charles Caudill (Linda), Debbie Burgin (Darrell), and Kenneth Caudill (Carol), 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and sister Lois Bergin.

Funeral will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisvlle, KY 40218 on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12:00pm. Visitation is from 3-8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
