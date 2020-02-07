|
Thelma Cohen Chase
Louisville - Thelma Cohen Chase, 92, died February 7, 2020, at her home. As a native of Louisville, she was born May 6, 1927 to the late David and Jeannetta Sacks Cohen.
She was a 2nd generation, lifelong member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun where she was a past president of Adath Jeshurun Sisterhood. She was a past chairman of Women's Division of Bonds for Israel, past VP of the National Women's League for Conservative Judaism, member of B'nai Brith, Hadassah and NCJW Louisville Section.
For her many years of dedication and service, Thelma received numerous awards and honors from several organizations, including Adath Jeshurun Sisterhood, Chabad of Kentucky and Israel Bonds.
Thelma was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to travel, enjoyed the Kentucky Derby and was an avid U of L fan.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 65 years, Aaron Chase; and her brother, Irvin Cohen.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Vicki Chase (Richard Harris) of Coral Springs, FL and her son, Stephen Chase (Karen) of Los Angeles, CA; and two grandchildren, Taryn Chase Greenman (Ross) and Tyler Chase Glass (Zachary); and great-grandchildren, Kaia Greenman, Brooklynn Greenman and great-grandson Glass, who is due in May.
Thelma's family wishes a special thank you to Dr. Gary Fox for his loyal friendship and attentive care. A most sincere thank you to Amber Temple Johnson for her patient and devoted care. And deepest appreciation to Thelma's caregivers, Gladys Burress, Sharon Franklin, Arian Franklin and Ruthann Hall.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue, with burial to follow in Adath Jeshurun Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Janet & Sonny Meyer Food Pantry at Jewish Family & Career Services or the Karmen B. Bush Head and Neck Cancer Fund at the J. Graham Brown Cancer Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020