Thelma "Joy" Elzy
Louisville - Thelma "Joy" Elzy passed away March 28, 2019 under Hosparus care, surrounded by her family. She was born August 5, 1930, to John and Stella Rutledge.
She was a former restaurant owner and a member of Harvest Baptist Church.
Joy is preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Clinton, son, Larry and great granddaughter, Brittany.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Randy(Susie), Brenda Ward(John), John(Theresa), Jeffrey(Charlotte), eleven grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Joy's family wishes to thank her caregivers, daughter-in-law, Charlotte, Missy and the Hosparus staff.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 12pm in the chapel of Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, 411 Fairdale Rd. Fairdale, Kentucky 40118, with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday from 2-8pm. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Please visit our website to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019