Services
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
Crandall, IN - Thelma Fern Taylor, age 97, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Thelma was born July 6, 1921 at Corydon, Indiana to the late Marion and Anna Crone Byerley. She was a self employed hair dresser, a part time employee of United States Postal Service at Crandall, Indiana and a member of Crandall United Methodist Church.

Also, preceding her in death were her Husband; James W. Taylor, Sr.: Son, James W. Taylor, Jr.: Brothers; Stanley, Ernest, Brenton, Dallas and Donald Byreley, Sr.: Sisters; Alma Bruder and Gale Deputy.

Surviving are a daughter-in-law; Margaret Taylor of Crandall, IN: Granddaughter, Debbie Miller (Don) of Crandall, IN: Great grandchildren. Taylor and Emily Miller.

Funeral 11 AM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation 4 - 8 P.M. Wednesday, and after 9 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
