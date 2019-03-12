|
Thelma Fern Taylor
Crandall, IN - Thelma Fern Taylor, age 97, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Thelma was born July 6, 1921 at Corydon, Indiana to the late Marion and Anna Crone Byerley. She was a self employed hair dresser, a part time employee of United States Postal Service at Crandall, Indiana and a member of Crandall United Methodist Church.
Also, preceding her in death were her Husband; James W. Taylor, Sr.: Son, James W. Taylor, Jr.: Brothers; Stanley, Ernest, Brenton, Dallas and Donald Byreley, Sr.: Sisters; Alma Bruder and Gale Deputy.
Surviving are a daughter-in-law; Margaret Taylor of Crandall, IN: Granddaughter, Debbie Miller (Don) of Crandall, IN: Great grandchildren. Taylor and Emily Miller.
Funeral 11 AM Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, IN with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation 4 - 8 P.M. Wednesday, and after 9 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019