|
|
Thelma J. Neal
Sellersburg - Thelma J. Neal, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, January 31, 2020 in Louisville. She was born on July 29, 1923 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to Louis and Susan Albro. Thelma was a member of the Clark County Hi Neighbor Homemaker Club, hospital volunteer, and life member of Shively Easter Star #566. She resided at Traditions in Sellersburg, Indiana where she was an avid bingo and Kings in the Corner competitor.
She was preceded in death by her parent and her husband, Stanley P. Neal.
Survivors include his children, Stanley Neal (Carrol) of The Villages of Florida and Douglas Neal (Donna) of Sellersburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Bob Neal (Ramona), Don Neal (Sherri), Carla White (John), Tom Neal (Robin), Paula Glover; great grandchildren, Byron, Weston, Jeff, Andrew, Zachary, Austin, Claire, Ryan, Allyssa "Ally"; and 4 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday and 9:00 am to 10:00 am Monday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her funeral service will be held 10:00 am Monday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.
The family requests expressions of sympathy go to Ronald McDonald House, 550 South First Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020