Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma J. Neal


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma J. Neal Obituary
Thelma J. Neal

Sellersburg - Thelma J. Neal, 96, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, January 31, 2020 in Louisville. She was born on July 29, 1923 in Jefferson County, Kentucky to Louis and Susan Albro. Thelma was a member of the Clark County Hi Neighbor Homemaker Club, hospital volunteer, and life member of Shively Easter Star #566. She resided at Traditions in Sellersburg, Indiana where she was an avid bingo and Kings in the Corner competitor.

She was preceded in death by her parent and her husband, Stanley P. Neal.

Survivors include his children, Stanley Neal (Carrol) of The Villages of Florida and Douglas Neal (Donna) of Sellersburg, Indiana; grandchildren, Bob Neal (Ramona), Don Neal (Sherri), Carla White (John), Tom Neal (Robin), Paula Glover; great grandchildren, Byron, Weston, Jeff, Andrew, Zachary, Austin, Claire, Ryan, Allyssa "Ally"; and 4 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Sunday and 9:00 am to 10:00 am Monday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her funeral service will be held 10:00 am Monday at the funeral home chapel with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West in Louisville, Kentucky.

The family requests expressions of sympathy go to Ronald McDonald House, 550 South First Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -