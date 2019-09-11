|
Thelma Jean Barnes
Mt. Washington - Thelma Jean Barnes, 68, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
She was a retired employee of the Kentucky State Department of Corrections.
Thelma is survived by her partner of 19 years, Robert Komer; one daughter, Angie Duvall (Dusty); two brothers, George and Lee Otis Madden; her grandson, Avery Duvall; and her beloved dog, Sammie.
Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with a prayer service held at 6 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019