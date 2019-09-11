Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
Thelma Jean Barnes

Thelma Jean Barnes Obituary
Thelma Jean Barnes

Mt. Washington - Thelma Jean Barnes, 68, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

She was a retired employee of the Kentucky State Department of Corrections.

Thelma is survived by her partner of 19 years, Robert Komer; one daughter, Angie Duvall (Dusty); two brothers, George and Lee Otis Madden; her grandson, Avery Duvall; and her beloved dog, Sammie.

Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with a prayer service held at 6 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
