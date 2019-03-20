Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
3345 Lexington Road
View Map
Thelma L. (Selter) Thompson


Thelma L. (Selter) Thompson


1923 - 2019
Thelma L. (Selter) Thompson Obituary
Thelma L. (Selter) Thompson

Louisville - Thelma L. (Selter) Thompson, 95, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville, Palliative Care.

She was born October 25, 1923 in Louisville, a daughter of William Selter and Anna Schmetzer Selter.

Thelma married James E. Thompson on June 26, 1943 at St. Joseph Catholic Church and shared 50 years of marriage until Jimmy passed away on April 5, 1994.?

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, James Edward, a sister, Sr. Romana Selter, a brother, Arthur Selter and a son-in-law, John Allen.

She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Romana A. Horn (Terry Sr.), Judy C. Allen and Diane L. Phelps (Scott). Grandchildren Terry Jr., John Jr (Kathy)., Great Grandchildren Christina (Andrew), Mark and Heather, and her brother, Robert "Bob" Selter.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 am Friday, March 22, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers may be made to Mass of the Air or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
