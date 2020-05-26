Or Copy this URL to Share

Thelma L. Womack



Louisville - 98, passed away May 25, 2020. Survivors include her daughters, Mable Graham (Archie), Juliette Lewis (Theron) & Anna Alexander (Leroy); a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.



Services were entrusted to G.C. Williams Funeral Home.









