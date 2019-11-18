Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church
Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
Nicholasville, KY
Resources
Thelma Louise Hunter

Thelma Louise Hunter Obituary
Thelma Louise Hunter

Louisville -

Hunter, Thelma Louise, 84, of Louisville died Saturday November 16, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. She was a native of Princeton, KY, a retired Avon sales lady and member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by a daughter Audrey J. Graves; a son G. Jeffery Hunter; a grandson Johnathan Louis Graves; a sister Mary Wilson and a brother Jimmie Johnson.

Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday November 21, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11:00a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be Friday November 22, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
