Thelma Louise Hunter
Louisville -
Hunter, Thelma Louise, 84, of Louisville died Saturday November 16, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. She was a native of Princeton, KY, a retired Avon sales lady and member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter Audrey J. Graves; a son G. Jeffery Hunter; a grandson Johnathan Louis Graves; a sister Mary Wilson and a brother Jimmie Johnson.
Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday November 21, 2019 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11:00a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be Friday November 22, 2019 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville, KY.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019