Thelma M. Deuser
Georgetown - Thelma M. Deuser, 89, peacefully took her last breath in the presence of her loving sons and family Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Villages at Historic Silvercrest in New Albany, IN. She was born March 21, 1930 in Long Beach, CA the daughter of Stanley and Mary Odell Williams McGlothan. Thelma was a 1948 graduate of Georgetown High School, was an active parent volunteer for Floyd Central High School, and an avid University of Louisville sports fan. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Georgetown and an active member of Tunnel Hill Christian Church. Thelma above all was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Glenn A. Deuser; son, Jeffrey Deuser and sisters, Vera Mattingly and Jean Wheeler. She is survived by her sons, Mark Deuser (Ruth Ann) and Greg Deuser (Annette) both of Floyds Knobs, IN and Dr. David Deuser (Colin) of Savannah, GA; daughter-in-law Asha Swarup of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren, Brett Deuser (Kelly), Lara Rink (Westin), Sasha Swarup-Deuser (Marissa) and Austin Deuser; great grandchildren, Myla and Emma Rink, Attalie and Delaney Deuser and Aurelea and Athalin Deuser; and Thelma's loving care giver, Jane Wease. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Tunnel Hill Christian Church in Edwardsville, IN. Pastor Becky Gibbons will officiate. Burial will follow in Edwardsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 8 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, IN and on Tuesday from 11 AM to 12 PM at Tunnel Hill Church. The family would like to sincerely thank all of those at the Villages at Historic Silvercrest for their excellent love and care. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Parkinson Foundation at www.parkinson.org or make your gift payable to Parkinson Foundation , 200 Southeast 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019