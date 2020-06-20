Thelma Murphy Combs
Thelma Murphy Combs

Louisville - Thelma Murphy Combs passed away on June 19, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1924 in Anderson County, Kentucky. She spent her childhood in Shelby County with her parents, Clarence and Rosie Murphy and ten siblings, Margaret Murphy McGaughey, Ray C. Murphy, Mary Murphy Potter, Catherine Murphy Hundley, Adaline Murphy Klayer, Roberta Murphy Shrewsbury, Darlene Murphy Pulliam, Joyce Murphy Abrams, Samuel T. Murphy, and Allan Davis Murphy. All eleven Murphy children graduated from Waddy High School. Only Roberta and Darlene survive her. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She married Jack M. Combs on January 9, 1948 and remained married for 49 years until Jack's death in 1997. They had three children, Jack M. Combs, Jr. (Kay) of Louisville, Vicki C. Reuter (Mike) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Jennifer C. Olson (Leonard) of Louisville. Jennifer predeceased her mother on June 7, 2020.

She had seven grandchildren, Jessica C. Abell (David) of Louisville, Ashley C. Revell (Philip) of New York City, Michael E. Reuter, Jr. (Michelle) of Atlanta, Victoria R. Reuter (Jim) of Washington D.C., Andrew J. Olson of Louisville, Matthew H. Olson of Louisville, and Jack M. Combs III, who predeceased her in 2013. She has eight great-grandchildren.

She was a lifelong Baptist, very active in the WMU at Crescent Hill Baptist Church, and was later a member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church. She enjoyed semi-annual stays at the beach in Florida. She also enjoyed gardening, embroidery, and being with her family. She was also a member of the Crescent Hill Women's Club for many years.

The family extends deep gratitude to the nurses and the entire staff at Westport Place Health Campus who cared for her and befriended her for the last two years.

The family will receive friends and relatives on June 24 from 10am until 12pm for visitation and 12 noon for the funeral service a Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln., with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Kentucky Baptist Foundation (13420 East Point Centre Drive Louisville, Kentucky 40223).






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

