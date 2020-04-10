Resources
Thelma Renfro Ringo

Thelma Renfro Ringo was preceded in death by her husband, Raymon K. Ringo (1991), and their daughter, Margaret Ringo Skeen (2011).

Thelma was born in Louisville, KY, and spent most of her life there. She was a student at the University of Louisville and the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She also lived for a time in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Thelma was an honorary member of the Woman's Club of Louisville. She was also a member of the Jamestown Historical Society and the Filson Club. She was very interested in history and the genealogy of her family.

Thelma and her husband loved to travel. They visited Europe seven times to see all the countries. They also traveled to Newfoundland, then across Canada from east coast to west. They also visited Mexico.

Thelma is survived by her son, William K. Ringo, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in the form of donations to: Woman's Club of Louisville Legacy Fund, 1320 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40208; OR to , PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or www.hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
