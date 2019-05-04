Thelma "Rita" Riley Smith



Louisville - Thelma "Rita" Riley Smith, 97, of Louisville, went home to her Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019. She passed peacefully at Baptist Hospital East, surrounded in her final days by those who are blessed to be her family. She was small in stature but large in heart and she generously shared her love with her family every day of her life.



Rita was a proud graduate of the Class of 1940 of Presentation Academy. She loved St. Xavier High School, Louisville Cardinals, and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. Her favorite activities included Word Search puzzles and listening to her large collection of music boxes.



Rita married John Edgar Smith in 1950; they were married for sixteen years and had five children. Rita became a widow in 1966 while their children were still young but she didn't give in to her grief, instead focusing her efforts on raising her children in the Catholic faith, making sure they were well-educated, and always feeling loved. She spent the majority of her life raising their children, helping to raise her six grandchildren, and enjoying her two great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Ruby Vetter, and her brother, Paul Riley.



Rita is survived by her five children, Paul (Debbie), Marilyn, Leo (Ann), Patrick (Pam), Angela (Jimmy), along with six grandchildren, Patrick (Lauren), Megan, Abigail (Ross), Nathan (Sara), Connor, Matthew, and two great-grandchildren, Hazel and Brandon.



Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40218.



Funeral Mass will be Monday at 10:00 am at St. John Paul II Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane with burial to follow at St. Michael's Cemetery.



Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mass of the Air-Archdiocese of Louisville, or Presentation Academy in Louisville. Online condolences can be shared at www.ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on May 4, 2019