Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
930 Orsmby Lane
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
930 Orsmby Lane
Thelma Savas Adams

Thelma Savas Adams Obituary
Thelma Savas Adams

Louisville - Thelma Savas Adams, 92, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Parr's at Springhurst.

She is recently preceded in death by her loving husband Sam Adams.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Sandra "Sandy" (Ken); son, Stephen (Donna); grandchildren, Kris (Doug), Kenny (Carla), and Geoff (Tina); and great-grandchildren, Samantha "Sam", Makenzie "Mack", and Riley.

Funeral Mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 930 Orsmby Lane with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church or to Hosparus Health.

Please visit www.RattermanBrothers.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
