Thelma Savas Adams
Louisville - Thelma Savas Adams, 92, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Parr's at Springhurst.
She is recently preceded in death by her loving husband Sam Adams.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Sandra "Sandy" (Ken); son, Stephen (Donna); grandchildren, Kris (Doug), Kenny (Carla), and Geoff (Tina); and great-grandchildren, Samantha "Sam", Makenzie "Mack", and Riley.
Funeral Mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 930 Orsmby Lane with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church or to Hosparus Health.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019