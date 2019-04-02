Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadway Baptist Church
4000 Brownsboro Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Southworth Cooke


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thelma Southworth Cooke Obituary
Thelma Southworth Cooke

Louisville - Thelma Southworth Cooke, 95, of Louisville, passed away March 31, 2019. She was born August 1, 1923, to the late Roy V. and Anna B. Southworth in Josephine, KY. She was an honor student graduating in the top of her class at both Sadieville High School and Nazareth School of Nursing.

Upon graduation, she moved to Saint Louis, MO, to teach nursing at St. Louis University. Later, her nursing career brought her to Lexington, KY, working at Saint Joseph Hospital where she met her husband James W. Cooke. While in Lexington, she also worked as the student health nurse at the University of Kentucky, and as a private duty nurse.

Moving to Louisville, KY, she took a 35-year break from nursing to raise a family. Later in life she returned to her nursing career working another 27 years at the Nazareth Home where she finally retired at age 80! Thelma was a member of Broadway Baptist Church since 1961 and enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years.

Besides her parents and former husband, she was also preceded in death by her beloved sister Flora Dean Southworth Gammon, and brother-in-law Gerald Gammon. Survivors include her children Jackie, Jeff (Kerry), and Jon (Diane); grandchildren Hilary Martel (Hartzell), Allison Chandran (Rohit), Josh Bridgwater, and Carrie Ketterman (Jeff); great-grandchildren Adrian and Emerson Martel; niece Reverend Doctor Gaylee Gammon Einstein; nephew Gregg (SanDee) Gammon; and great-nieces Paige (Paul), Joy (Claudio), Emily (Adam), and Lauren.

Funeral Service will be 11 AM Friday Broadway Baptist Church 4000 Brownsboro Road with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane.

The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Belmont Village for their assistance during the last year.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Broadway Baptist Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now