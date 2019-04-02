|
Thelma Southworth Cooke
Louisville - Thelma Southworth Cooke, 95, of Louisville, passed away March 31, 2019. She was born August 1, 1923, to the late Roy V. and Anna B. Southworth in Josephine, KY. She was an honor student graduating in the top of her class at both Sadieville High School and Nazareth School of Nursing.
Upon graduation, she moved to Saint Louis, MO, to teach nursing at St. Louis University. Later, her nursing career brought her to Lexington, KY, working at Saint Joseph Hospital where she met her husband James W. Cooke. While in Lexington, she also worked as the student health nurse at the University of Kentucky, and as a private duty nurse.
Moving to Louisville, KY, she took a 35-year break from nursing to raise a family. Later in life she returned to her nursing career working another 27 years at the Nazareth Home where she finally retired at age 80! Thelma was a member of Broadway Baptist Church since 1961 and enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years.
Besides her parents and former husband, she was also preceded in death by her beloved sister Flora Dean Southworth Gammon, and brother-in-law Gerald Gammon. Survivors include her children Jackie, Jeff (Kerry), and Jon (Diane); grandchildren Hilary Martel (Hartzell), Allison Chandran (Rohit), Josh Bridgwater, and Carrie Ketterman (Jeff); great-grandchildren Adrian and Emerson Martel; niece Reverend Doctor Gaylee Gammon Einstein; nephew Gregg (SanDee) Gammon; and great-nieces Paige (Paul), Joy (Claudio), Emily (Adam), and Lauren.
Funeral Service will be 11 AM Friday Broadway Baptist Church 4000 Brownsboro Road with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Visitation 4-8 PM Thursday at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Belmont Village for their assistance during the last year.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Broadway Baptist Church
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019