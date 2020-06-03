Thelma Ursula Barr Schnell
Louisville - Thelma Ursula Barr Schnell, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 29, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born in Brandenburg, KY and was the daughter of Wm. Lawrence Barr and Josephine Sanders Barr who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded by her brothers, Robert Barr, James Merlin Barr and sister Bernice Basham, along with Bill Wolford, her significant other of 27 years and her ex-husband James R Schnell.
She is survived by her son Tim Schnell (Rita), daughters Teresa Weyler (David), and Lisa Schnell, along with her granddaughters Kara and Haley Schnell. She is also survived by her Brother in Law, Sam Basham and Sisters in Law, Elizabeth Schnell and Madeline Barr along with many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was loved very much by her caregivers, Alicia Dyer, Jennifer Levsey and Grace Dyer.
Her and Bill enjoyed going to the Moose Lodge dancing, going out to eat and spending time with their many friends and family. They also traveled a great deal and we had the opportunity on several occasions to join them on cruises. They were such a fun, loving couple and were fortunate to have found each other to share their lives together.
She was an awesome mother and later in life, best friend. She taught us right from wrong, how to accept people as they were and not make judgements on anyone. She taught us to be independent and self-sufficient.
She is being cremated on her request, burial and memorial service will occur at a later date due to the current health conditions.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.