Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3509 Taylor Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Temple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma V. Temple

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma V. Temple Obituary
Thelma V. Temple

Louisville - Thelma V. Temple, 102 passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

She was a retired dental assistant and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Survivors include her dear friend Carol Fish.

Funeral Mass, 10 AM Saturday, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3509 Taylor Blvd., with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 7 PM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd.

Contributions may be made to the Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., Lou., KY 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now