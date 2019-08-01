|
|
Thelma V. Temple
Louisville - Thelma V. Temple, 102 passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
She was a retired dental assistant and a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Survivors include her dear friend Carol Fish.
Funeral Mass, 10 AM Saturday, Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3509 Taylor Blvd., with burial at St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 7 PM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd.
Contributions may be made to the Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., Lou., KY 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019