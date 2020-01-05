Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216

Thelma (Grider) Wooldridge

Thelma (Grider) Wooldridge Obituary
Thelma (Grider) Wooldridge

Louisville - passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 with her family by her side.

Born in Jamestown, KY, she was a member of Highland Christian Church and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Loy Wooldridge; and parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Stanley (David); grandchildren, David Stanley, Jr (Alexa) and Jonathan "Jonny" Stanley (Erin); great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Bode, and Lincoln; brothers, Charles Grider (Margaret) and Roger Grider; and sisters, Lois Piercy and Mayme Hamilton.

Her funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Lawless Cemetery, Jamestown, KY. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Red Cross.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
