Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
7333 Southside Drive
View Map
1941 - 2020
Theodore Casper Franzman Sr. Obituary
Theodore Casper Franzman, Sr.

Louisville - 78, was born on August 11, 1941 Louisville, KY and passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany, IN. Theodore (Ted) is the son of the late Theodore Henry Franzman and Myrtle Catherine Casper, and the brother of the late Theola Anna Ryan (John) and Virginia Marie Espie (David).

Survived by his wife Helen Ruth Roberts of 56 years; three children, Donna Young (Allen) of Louisville, Susan Flick (Kevin) of Floyds Knobs, IN, Ted C. Franzman, Jr. (Miranda) of Louisville; 11 grandchildren, Brittney Albee (Carl), John Gortney (Kathy), Alex Flick (Brandee), Justin Gortney (Christin), Brandi Price (Tyler), Jessica Fowler (Derek), Emma Keeling (Travis), Samuel Flick, Kara Franzman, Olivia Flick, Jenna Franzman; 12 great grandchildren, Kori, Hannah, Natalie, Aiden, Landon, Alexandria, Aubrey, Karli, Ivan, Lincoln, Benjamin, and Teagan; one sister, Jeanette Edna Timmering (George); many, many nieces and nephews.

Ted is a St. Xavier Tiger and a Bellarmine Knight. As an Our Lady of Mount Carmel parishioner, he served as the treasurer of the Men's Club, parish council member, eucharistic minister, and usher. He is a retired Veteran from the Army Reserve's 100th Division as an E7 Sargent First Class in the 4th Brigade (Training Support); retired from Dryden Provision; former Kenwood Optimist member; Kentucky Colonel, an avid U of L basketball fan, and golf spectator enthusiast.

His family would like to dearly thank all of the doctors and nurses at Baptist Health Floyd and Hosparus who cared for him.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 7333 Southside Drive with burial to follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Sunday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home, 7336 Southside Drive, south Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020
