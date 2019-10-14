|
Theodore James "Ted"
Louisville - 47, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He was an employee of Whayne Supply Co.
He is survived by his wife, Adrienne Jones-James; children, Juwan Allen, Jordan Jones and Brandon Jones- Dishman; siblings, Ira James, Athena Wilson (Arlandus) and Chris James.
Visitation will be from 5pm -8pm Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at A. D. Porter &Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Burnett Ave. Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019