A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Burnett Ave. Baptist Church
6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy
Theodore "Ted" James Obituary
Theodore James "Ted"

Louisville - 47, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019.

He was an employee of Whayne Supply Co.

He is survived by his wife, Adrienne Jones-James; children, Juwan Allen, Jordan Jones and Brandon Jones- Dishman; siblings, Ira James, Athena Wilson (Arlandus) and Chris James.

Visitation will be from 5pm -8pm Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at A. D. Porter &Sons Funeral Home, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Burnett Ave. Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy. Burial: Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
