Theodore Louis Mussler, Jr.
Louisville - Theodore Louis Mussler, Jr., died May 19, 2019 at University Hospital following a short illness. A lifelong resident of Louisville, Ted was born to Theodore and Anita Hanke Mussler September 18, 1940.
Ted graduated from St. Xavier High School, the University of Louisville, and the University of Louisville's Brandeis School of Law. He was a member of the Louisville Bar Association, as well as belonging to the American Trial Lawyers Association in which he was very active as a convention and seminar lecturer. As a lifetime member of The Kentucky Academy of Trial Attorneys (KATA, now the Kentucky Justice Association), Ted was a member of the Board of Governors from 1979. Ted was also a member of KATA's President's Club.
Ted's published record of lectures included more than 45 engagements nationwide. Ted authored seven publications. In October 1990, Ted Mussler was the lead plaintiffs' attorney for Richard McCollum who sued St. Joseph's Hospital. Ted won a Supreme Court Action striking down the law banning the five-year time limit for filing malpractice suits.
In 2005, Ted was appointed by a Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court to make recommendations of changes to the Civil Rules of Kentucky for the Supreme Court. Working with KATA, Ted and Attorney Robert Sanders of Covington drafted changes that were accepted by the Supreme Court.
A person of deep faith, Ted was an active parishioner of Calvary Episcopal Church, serving on committees, which ranged from Property and Lay Reader to the Rector Search Committee. Ted was on the DePaul School Board of Directors, starting in 1984 and was president in 1989. From 1984 through 1986, Ted was on the Board of Advisors, the Allan and Donna Lansing School of Nursing and Health Sciences of Bellarmine College. In addition, in 2004, Ted Mussler received the Kentucky Bar Association Pro Bono Service Award. When Ted was not in court, he was holding court at Check's Café.
Ted leaves behind his loving wife Louisa Weeks Henson; children John Christian (Erin), Stephen Lindsey, Jennifer Leigh (Chris), Patrick Ryan (Erin), and two daughters of the heart, Aferdita and Teuta Sherifi, and his beloved niece Sarah Riggle; grandchildren Cameron, Samantha, and Caroline; sisters Melanie Wafzig and Yvonne Seibert; brother Douglas Mussler (Janet); sister-in-law Susan Henson Baker (Nick) and brother-in-law Ed Henson (Gail); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who were family. He is also survived by Franny and Zooey, his adored fur friends.
The memorial service for Ted will be June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Episcopal Church, 821 South Fourth Street, with a reception in the church's Parker Hall to follow.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Calvary's Well, Calvary Episcopal Church, 821 South Fourth Street 40203.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019