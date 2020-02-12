|
Theodore "Ted" Pallast
Hillview - Theodore "Ted" Clarence Pallast, age 86 of Hillview, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Baptist East hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Ted is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Ethel Pallast and his son, Gary Ray. Ted was a loving husband to Myrtle and father to Denise (Greg) Glass of Glasgow, Kentucky, Glenn Pallast and Kirk Pallast of Bullitt County. He was the proud grandfather of Ryan (Christi) Glass and Blane Glass both of Glasgow, Kentucky; great grandfather to Zoey, Chloe, Devon, Kinleigh, Addyson and Liam. Mr. Pallast was a Kentucky Colonel and a Korean War Veteran having served in Germany. He was a lover of trains, planes and models and most of all his family.
Memorial service will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Crusade for Children, 520 W Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 or Hospice of Baptist East, 4000 Kresge Way, St Matthews, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020