Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Theodore Patrick "Ted" Metzmeier


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theodore Patrick "Ted" Metzmeier Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Patrick Metzmeier

Louisville - Theodore "Ted" Patrick Metzmeier, born May 17, 1966, a lifelong resident of Shively, Ky, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. Ted is survived by his son; Jordan Metzmeier; brothers, Kurt (Beth), John (Gina), and Jeff Metzmeier (Becky); sisters, Lythia Metzmeier and Jeannette Wolf (Jeff); nieces, Cassie Wolf, Lily Metzmeier, Ella Metzmeier; nephews, Jon Metzmeier, Zac Wolf, Nick Wolf, and Jake Wolf; step father, Joseph Petrosko, step mother, Betty Baker; step brother, Bert Hoskinson; and step sister, Kathy Staton. His last days were spent in the company of his beloved girlfriend, Lisa and his faithful canine, Spartacus.

Ted was preceded in death by his father, Frank Xavier Metzmeier; mother, Barbara Blackburn; and a step brother Joe Hoskinson.

Ted loved his job of 35 years at UPS, where he was loved by all and known as "Super Ted."

Ted's favorite pastimes included golfing, bowling, fishing, driving one of his fleet of cars, spending time with his family, and cheering on the Cards, the Steelers and the Reds. In his earlier days, he was a softball superstar.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 and 12 noon until 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. A Celebration of Life will begin at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 13, 2019
