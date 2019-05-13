|
Theodore "Ted" Patrick Metzmeier
Louisville - Theodore "Ted" Patrick Metzmeier, born May 17, 1966, a lifelong resident of Shively, Ky, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019. Ted is survived by his son; Jordan Metzmeier; brothers, Kurt (Beth), John (Gina), and Jeff Metzmeier (Becky); sisters, Lythia Metzmeier and Jeannette Wolf (Jeff); nieces, Cassie Wolf, Lily Metzmeier, Ella Metzmeier; nephews, Jon Metzmeier, Zac Wolf, Nick Wolf, and Jake Wolf; step father, Joseph Petrosko, step mother, Betty Baker; step brother, Bert Hoskinson; and step sister, Kathy Staton. His last days were spent in the company of his beloved girlfriend, Lisa and his faithful canine, Spartacus.
Ted was preceded in death by his father, Frank Xavier Metzmeier; mother, Barbara Blackburn; and a step brother Joe Hoskinson.
Ted loved his job of 35 years at UPS, where he was loved by all and known as "Super Ted."
Ted's favorite pastimes included golfing, bowling, fishing, driving one of his fleet of cars, spending time with his family, and cheering on the Cards, the Steelers and the Reds. In his earlier days, he was a softball superstar.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019 and 12 noon until 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. A Celebration of Life will begin at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Visually Impaired Preschool Services (VIPS).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 13, 2019