Theodore Rose
Louisville - Theodore "Ted" Rose, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, October 10, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his son, Todd Rose.
Ted is survived by his, daughter, LaToya Rose; granddaughters, Tysheana and Anaia; sisters, Grace Hall and Christine Schultz
His Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, at Canaan Christian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2019