Theresa Ann Underhill
Edgewood - Mrs. Theresa Ann Underhill, age 57, of Edgewood returned to her Heavenly Father on February 26, 2020. Mrs. Underhill was born January 5, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Judith Ann (Hood) Harlow and the late William Edward Howard.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; 2 brothers, Billy and Joey Howard; and her mother-in-law JoAnn Cummings.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Robert Underhill; children, Michael Heyser (Grace), Kelly Heyser (Doug) and Joey Heyser; stepchildren, Justin T. Underhill (Stephanie), Isaac D. Underhill (Sarah) and Sarah M. Underhill, U.S.N.; grandchildren, Todd Heyser and Dahlia Heyser; siblings, Cathy Hall, Lisa Hester (Nick), Judy Ginthum and Mary Nethery (Morris); stepsisters, and stepbrother; aunt, Valeria Henthorn; uncle, Henry Howard; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; and a host of other dear family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Central Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Full Obituary can be seen at www.subfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020