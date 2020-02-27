Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Underhill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Ann Underhill


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Ann Underhill Obituary
Theresa Ann Underhill

Edgewood - Mrs. Theresa Ann Underhill, age 57, of Edgewood returned to her Heavenly Father on February 26, 2020. Mrs. Underhill was born January 5, 1963 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Judith Ann (Hood) Harlow and the late William Edward Howard.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; parents; 2 brothers, Billy and Joey Howard; and her mother-in-law JoAnn Cummings.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Robert Underhill; children, Michael Heyser (Grace), Kelly Heyser (Doug) and Joey Heyser; stepchildren, Justin T. Underhill (Stephanie), Isaac D. Underhill (Sarah) and Sarah M. Underhill, U.S.N.; grandchildren, Todd Heyser and Dahlia Heyser; siblings, Cathy Hall, Lisa Hester (Nick), Judy Ginthum and Mary Nethery (Morris); stepsisters, and stepbrother; aunt, Valeria Henthorn; uncle, Henry Howard; numerous nephews, nieces and cousins; and a host of other dear family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 9:00 am on Monday, March 2, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Central Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Full Obituary can be seen at www.subfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -