Theresa Barbara Willett
1929 - 2020
Theresa Barbara Willett

Louisville - age 91, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1929 to her late parents, John and Barbara Lish. She was Catholic by faith and was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She graduated from Ursuline Academy and later retired from Reynold's Aluminum after many years. Theresa loved her family and great grandchildren. She was a friend to many and was loved by many. Her warm, kind heart shown through with her many years spent volunteering with the American Red Cross and St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. She will be missed.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Willett and three sisters, Mildred Adams, Viola Barnes, and Catherine Foster.

Theresa is survived by her son, Michael Willett (Judy); sister, Dorothy Wooldridge; granddaughter, Allison Goodman (Ryan); two great grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Goodman; one niece; and several nephews.

Due to CoVid-19 there will be no visitation. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
October 27, 2020
Aunt Babe you were a special fun Aunt and my Godmother. I love and miss your. Now you are in Heaven with Uncle Jimmy, be sure to give my Mom a kiss and a hug. Love you always.

To Mike, Judy, Allison, Ryan, Ethan and Eli my thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time. Love you all.
Barbara Adams
Family
