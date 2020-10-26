Theresa Barbara WillettLouisville - age 91, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born on April 6, 1929 to her late parents, John and Barbara Lish. She was Catholic by faith and was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church. She graduated from Ursuline Academy and later retired from Reynold's Aluminum after many years. Theresa loved her family and great grandchildren. She was a friend to many and was loved by many. Her warm, kind heart shown through with her many years spent volunteering with the American Red Cross and St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. She will be missed.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Willett and three sisters, Mildred Adams, Viola Barnes, and Catherine Foster.Theresa is survived by her son, Michael Willett (Judy); sister, Dorothy Wooldridge; granddaughter, Allison Goodman (Ryan); two great grandchildren, Ethan and Eli Goodman; one niece; and several nephews.Due to CoVid-19 there will be no visitation. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.