Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Theresa Geneal Mattingly Whitlock


1923 - 2019
Theresa Geneal Mattingly Whitlock Obituary
Theresa Geneal Mattingly Whitlock

LaGrange - Theresa Geneal Whitlock, Age 95, of LaGrange, KY passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was born October 22, 1923 in Loretto, KY to the late Joseph Alton and Agnes C. Mattingly.

Geneal was a bookkeeper for over 23 years for the old A&P Grocery, a former member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, and a current member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Donald (Joy) Whitlock; grandson, Michael Whitlock; two sisters, Valeria Stephens, and Doris Kawa; and two brothers, Louis and Jack Mattingly.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Beverly Kent; son, Douglas (Grace) Whitlock; brothers, William Pank (Karen) and Michael (Linda) Mattingly; and brother-in-law, Allen Stephens. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Geneal will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with entombment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 and from 10-11 a.m., Friday before the service at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the from of donations to the Franciscan Kitchen, 748 S. Preston Street, Louisville, KY 40203, or Foundation for Prader-Willi Research, DEPT LA 233216, Pasadena, CA 91185-3216
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
