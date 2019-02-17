Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
5505 Bardstown Road
Theresa I. Wise Obituary
Theresa I. Wise

Louisville - Theresa I. Wise, 91, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

She was a retired bookkeeper and secretary and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and Red Hat Society.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar and is survived by a sister, Lucille Bright; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral mass is 10am Tuesday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road with private burial. Visitation is 3-7pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Remember
