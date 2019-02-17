|
Theresa I. Wise
Louisville - Theresa I. Wise, 91, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
She was a retired bookkeeper and secretary and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and Red Hat Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar and is survived by a sister, Lucille Bright; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral mass is 10am Tuesday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road with private burial. Visitation is 3-7pm Monday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019