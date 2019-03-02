Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Theresa L. "Terri" Morgeson


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Theresa L. "Terri" Morgeson Obituary
Theresa L. "Terri" Morgeson

Louisville - Theresa L. "Terri" Morgeson, 60, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Born in Louisville March 5, 1958, Terri was a daughter of the late Charles and Martha Whelan Pacey. She was an employee of the Jefferson County Public School system serving many years at Kerrick Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband Joe Morgeson; son Michael Raley (Kirsten); two granddaughters Savannah and Kylee Raley and her brother Bill Pacey.

Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to either the Humane Society of Kentucky or . Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
